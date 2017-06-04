SCARPERIA, Italy (AP) -- Andrea Dovizioso won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday for the third MotoGP victory of his career.

Having started on the front row at the Mugello circuit, it was Dovizioso's first podium finish before his home fans since joining the Italian Ducati team in 2013.

Championship leader and pole sitter Maverick Vinales finished second and Danilo Petrucci came third after starting ninth.

Seven-time world champion Valentino Rossi finished fourth.

Vinales and Rossi traded the lead early on then Dovizioso passed Vinales with nine laps to go and led the rest of the way.

Dani Pedrosa and Cal Crutchlow crashed on the final lap.

Vinales leads the standings with 105 points, 26 ahead of Dovizioso and 30 ahead of Rossi.

Italians Mattia Pasini and Andrea Migno won the Moto2 and Moto3 races, respectively, as home riders swept all three divisions.

Before the races, 69 seconds of silence were observed to mourn Nicky Hayden, the 2006 MotoGP champion who died last month after he was hit by a car while training on his bicycle following a Superbikes race in Italy. Hayden's bike number was 69.