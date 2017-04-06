Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Racial, gender hiring decline in college sports in 2016

By STEVE REED
AP Sports Writer

A study finds racial and gender hiring in college sports in 2016 has declined from the previous year and still lag behind those in professional sports.

The annual report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport on Thursday gave college sports a grade of C+ for racial hiring and a C for gender hiring.

The combined grade of C+ overall for racial and gender hiring was the lowest among all sports studies covered by the institute.

Richard Lapchick is the primary author of the report and director of University of Central Florida institute. He calls the report "disheartening."

