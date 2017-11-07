Eagle Herald











Nov 7, 3:20 PM EST

Imagine Dragons among Vegas shooting benefit headliners


LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The Killers and Imagine Dragons are headlining a benefit concert next month to help the victims of the shooting at an outdoor music festival in Las Vegas.

Organizers on Tuesday announced some of the performers of the Dec. 1 concert at T-Mobile Arena.

Also scheduled to participate are trio Boyz II Men, magician David Copperfield, magic duo Penn and Teller, and Cirque du Soleil performers.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday. Prices range from $75 - $125. Proceeds will benefit the Las Vegas Victims Fund.

A 64-year-old man killed 58 people and injured hundreds more on Oct. 1 after he shattered windows of his hotel suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino and unleashed withering gunfire at the Route 91 Harvest music festival below before killing himself.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.