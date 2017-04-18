Eagle Herald











Lawsuit says singer Thalia failed to promote fashion brand


NEW YORK (AP) -- A Mexican fashion retailer says superstar singer Thalia (Tah-LEE'-ah) failed to promote her branded products while demanding diva-like perks including a $65,000 plane ride and a $10,000 stylist.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan by EDF Brands charges that Thalia didn't live up to her obligations under the licensing deal she signed in 2016.

The lawsuit filed Feb. 21 also names Thalia's husband, music mogul Tommy Mottola.

EDF lawyer Andrew Goldenberg said Thalia "wasn't really interested in fulfilling the promises she made to my client."

But Thalia says in a counterclaim that that EDF's products weren't up to her standards.

She says the quality of suede in a pair of sneakers was "very cheap," for example.

The 45-year-old Thalia has sold more than 40 million records worldwide.

