Eagle Herald











Mar 31, 9:46 PM EDT

Guerrilla artists stage stunt with live rats at Trump hotel


NEW YORK (AP) -- An activist art group has staged an exhibit featuring live rats and a Donald Trump impersonator inside a Trump hotel in New York City.

The Daily News reports that the group called Indecline installed the guerrilla art show inside a suite at the Trump International Hotel.

The newspaper says seven people showed up at the hotel Thursday night carrying suitcases filled with supplies.

Over the next 24 hour they transformed the suite into a shocking exhibit featuring a Trump impersonator in a jail cell surrounded by rats and McDonald's wrappers.

The group cleaned up the installation before checking out early Saturday.

A woman who answered the phone at the hotel said she could not comment.

Indecline's other stunts have included a naked Trump statue in Union Square last August.

---

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.