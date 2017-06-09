LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) -- The IOC added 3-on-3 basketball to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic program on Friday in an effort to give the games a more youthful and urban appeal.

In another move toward street sports, BMX Freestyle cycling will join the Olympics for the first time among a net increase of 15 gold medals for a 321-event program.

However, the International Olympic Committee cut 285 athlete places from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games with track and field losing 105 spots.

The overall quota will be 10,901 athletes in Tokyo, including 64 in a 3-on-3 basketball tournament that will have eight teams for men and women. The Tokyo venue has not yet been agreed on, the IOC said.

Track cycling will add men's and women's madison races, and swimming will add men's 800-meter freestyle and women's 1,500 freestyle.

Swimming also gets a 4x100-meter mixed medley relay among a broad increase in mixed gender events, including a 4x400 mixed relay on the track.

"I am delighted that the Olympic Games in Tokyo will be more youthful, more urban and will include more women," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

The IOC expects women to account for 48.8 percent of the athletes in Tokyo.

Events confirmed Friday are in addition to decisions last August to include sports climbing, skateboarding, surfing, baseball and softball, and karate in the Tokyo program.

Among sports losing athlete places, weightlifting will have 64 fewer in Tokyo after reporting dozens of doping cases in retested samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 2012 London Games.

Wrestling will lose 56 places, sailing and shooting will each lose 30 and swimming will have 22 fewer.