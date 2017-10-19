AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 19, 5:08 PM EDT

Rio 2016 head Nuzman to be released from jail


Olympics News
Rio 2016 head Nuzman to be released from jail

IOC expects decisions on Russian doping cases next month

Innsbruck won't bid for 2026 Winter Games after referendum

USOC wants Winter Games, must decide on 2026 or 2030

USOC CEO to IOC on Russian doping: Time for action is now

Tale of 2 cities: Olympics sponsors in Pyeongchang and Tokyo
Multimedia
Past Olympic Mascots

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) -- Carlos Nuzman, the head of last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics, will be released from jail after a top court decision.

The 75-year-old Nuzman was arrested two weeks ago amid an investigation into a vote-buying scheme to bring the games to Rio. He is expected to leave prison on Friday.

Members of Brazil's Superior Tribunal of Justice decided Nuzman's arrest was not proportional to the accusations made against him.

The court also said Nuzman, former president of the Brazilian Olympic Committee, cannot leave Brazil.

On Wednesday, Brazilian prosecutors announced several formal charges against the sports executive, including corruption, money laundering, tax evasion and running a criminal organization.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.