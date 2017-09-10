Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Sep 10

Irish official in Olympic scalping case leaves IOC board

LIMA, Peru (AP) -- The IOC says Patrick Hickey resigned from its executive board, more than one year after he was arrested at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in a ticket scalping investigation.

The International Olympic Committee body announced Hickey's resignation ahead of the board's two-day meeting opening Monday in Lima, Peru.

Hickey "emphasized that he wants to protect the IOC," the Olympic body says citing his resignation letter.

The IOC board seat representing the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) will be elected at a four-day annual meeting starting Wednesday in Lima.

Hickey temporarily stepped aside from Olympic work after Brazilian authorities arrested him at the IOC's hotel in Rio.

He denies wrongdoing and retains his IOC membership.

Hickey returned to Ireland in December after ANOC loaned him $430,000 in bail money.

