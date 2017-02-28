Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 28, 10:02 AM EST

Michael Phelps talks to Congress about athlete drug testing

AP Photo
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Olympics News
Michael Phelps talks to Congress about athlete drug testing

Snow volleyball hopes to stake claim in Winter Olympics

IOC suggests more changes needed in Olympic host bidding

Budapest assembly to vote Wednesday on revoking Olympic bid

2024: A tale of two cities and an uncertain Olympic future

Winter Asian Games are very topical in tropical East Timor
Interactive
AP's Athlete of the Decade
Multimedia
Past Olympic Mascots

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Michael Phelps is to be in Washington to speak out in support of more consistent drug testing for competitive athletes.

The retired swimmer is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill on Tuesday before a congressional committee looking into ways to improve the international anti-doping system.

In a witness statement posted on the committee's website, Phelps expresses his frustration in seeing athletes he knows are cheating "break through performance barriers in unrealistic time frames." While Phelps says the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's demanding drug testing process "takes a toll," he adds that it's worth it to "keep the sport clean and fair."

Phelps says he hopes one day that someone will break his record of 28 Olympic medals, but says that person needs "a fair opportunity to compete."

USADA CEO Travis Tygart was also scheduled to testify.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.