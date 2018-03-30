Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 30, 11:18 AM EDT

AP Exclusive: IOC president meets North Korean leader Kim

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin

Olympics News
AP Exclusive: IOC president meets North Korean leader Kim

IOC details no-cost bid plan for Youth Olympics in Africa

Milan and Turin join forces for 2026 Olympic bid

Tokyo Olympic CEO promises clean games for Japan

Team USA confirms April visit to White House

Cyber-attackers target Britain's anti-doping agency
Multimedia
Past Olympic Mascots

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) -- International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.

Bach told an Associated Press Television crew the two had a 30-minute formal meeting followed by 45 minutes of casual talking while watching a football match Friday afternoon at Pyongyang's huge May Day Stadium. He said Kim supports a plan to have North Korean athletes compete in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

Bach arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday to discuss development of sports in North Korea and the preparation of its athletes to qualify and participate in upcoming Olympics. He is the first foreign official to meet Kim since the North Korean leader returned from a summit in Beijing with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.