AP Radio AP Radio News:

Feb 5, 7:16 PM EST

IOC opens 2 days of meeting on eve of Pyeongchang Olympics

By STEPHEN WADE
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Olympics News
32 Russians appeal to CAS seeking Olympic spots

2018 Pyeongchang Olympics medal projections

Germany, again, will be the team to catch in Olympic luge

IOC opens 2 days of meeting on eve of Pyeongchang Olympics

Alpine skiing primer: Olympic showcase of speed and thrills

Linguistic divide poses problem to Korea Olympic hockey team
Interactive
Timeline of Summer Game hosts.
Audio gallery showing reaction from Rio de Janerio.
A photo gallery showing the proposed venues.
Multimedia
Past Olympic Mascots

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) -- International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach is sure to face questioning with roughly 100 IOC members gathered in frigid South Korea for the start of two days of meetings that will lead up to the opening Friday of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Bach is sure be grilled by the full IOC membership about the decision to exclude many Russian athletes for the Games despite a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport that overturned doping bans for many of them.

Russia Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has denounced the IOC move as "shameful."

Bach will try to focus on the opening ceremony and look for good news as North Korean and South Korean athletes compete alongside each other under a symbolic deal aimed at easing tension on the Korean peninsula.

About 3,000 athletes will be on hand for the opening ceremony, the first Olympics in South Korea since the 1988 Summer Games.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.