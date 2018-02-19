©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.
|
AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 10 at the Pyeongchang Olympics
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) -- Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir floated across the ice in perfect harmony to break their own record for a short program. American Lindsey Vonn was third-fastest on the second day of Olympic downhill training. And the U.S. women's hockey team made it back to the Olympic gold medal game after routing Finland 5-0 in the semifinal.
Here are some highlights of Day 10 from Associated Press photographers.
© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
|
©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.