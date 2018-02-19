AP Radio AP Radio News:

Feb 19, 4:48 AM EST

AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 10 at the Pyeongchang Olympics

AP Photo
AP Photo/Kin Cheung

Olympics News
The Latest: Women's Alpine combined moved because of winds

Column: Cheating Russians should have never been in Olympics

Only On AP: Puck, player tracking being tested at Olympics

AP PHOTOS: Shadows and light at the Pyeongchang Olympics

US wins in women's hockey, Canadians dazzle in ice dancing

Olympic women's hockey expanding from 8 to 10 teams in 2022
Interactive
Timeline of Summer Game hosts.
Audio gallery showing reaction from Rio de Janerio.
A photo gallery showing the proposed venues.
Multimedia
Past Olympic Mascots

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) -- Canadian ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir floated across the ice in perfect harmony to break their own record for a short program. American Lindsey Vonn was third-fastest on the second day of Olympic downhill training. And the U.S. women's hockey team made it back to the Olympic gold medal game after routing Finland 5-0 in the semifinal.

Here are some highlights of Day 10 from Associated Press photographers.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.