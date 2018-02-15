Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 15, 8:41 AM EST

AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 6 at the Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) -- After several weather delays, Mikaela Shiffrin finally made her Pyeongchang Olympic debut, speeding to gold in the women's giant slalom. Aksel Lund Svindal won the men's downhill, making the 35-year-old Norwegian the oldest-ever Olympic gold medalist in Alpine skiing. And the German pairs figure skaters Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot won gold with a flawless free skate.

Here are some highlights of Day 6 from Associated Press photographers.

