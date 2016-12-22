Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 22, 3:08 PM EST

Russia loses biathlon, skating events over doping

AP Photo
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Olympics News
Russia loses biathlon, skating events over doping

Olympic organizers in Tokyo disclose total cost estimate

Patrick Hickey back in Ireland, 4 months after Rio arrest

Rio's Olympic golf course: Who plays it? Who pays for it?

Tokyo governor confirms new volleyball arena for 2020 Games

NBC to launch all-Olympic channel in deal with IOC, USOC
Latest News
Putin: Russia's military is stronger than any potential foe

US-based cleric rejects links to Russian envoy's killing

Moscow court convicts student for trying to reach Syria

Death toll in alcohol poisoning in Russia climbs to 72

Russia arms Serbia amid tensions with NATO
Multimedia
AP-GfK Poll Feb. 2009: Baseball and Performance- Enhancing Drugs
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice
Multimedia
Past Olympic Mascots

Russia has lost speedskating and biathlon events it was due to host this winter following allegations it ran a vast state-sponsored doping scheme.

World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren's report has prompted Western athletes to campaign for boycotts in several winter sports in Russia after 12 medalists from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi were implicated.

It's not yet clear where the events will be held instead.

The International Skating Union said it was stripping the Russian city of Chelyabinsk of the final round of this season's World Cup because, following McLaren's report, "the focus of the event would not be on the sport but rather accusations and controversies."

Other concerns included "a substantial amount of critical evidence" of doping in Russia "and the uncertainty relating to the attendance of the athletes," the ISU said.

Russian biathlon officials voluntarily gave up their rights to host a World Cup round in March and the world junior championships, due to start late February. It was "impossible" to hold the events in the circumstances, the Russian Biathlon Union said.

The International Biathlon Union welcomed the move.

"This is a first important step by the Russian Biathlon Union to show to the IBU and to the world of sport that the current situation is taken very seriously," the IBU said in a statement. "This will now allow the international biathlon family to focus on biathlon during these events."

Russia had previously lost the world bobsled and skeleton championships in the fallout from McLaren's report, which alleged more than 1,000 athletes, including Olympic medalists, had benefited from a state-backed plan to cover up drug use.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.