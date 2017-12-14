Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 14, 6:12 AM EST

Putin accuses US agencies of manipulating doping testimony

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

Olympics News
Putin accuses US agencies of manipulating doping testimony

Teen has Olympic chance she thought would be 4 years away

As Olympics near, South Korea agonizes over post-Games costs

KHL undecided on allowing players to go to the Olympics

IOC confident 2020 Tokyo Games will not be tainted by doping

Mixed doubles gives curling more Olympic time to shine
Latest News
Russia moves to block Khodorkovsky's news website

Russian court freezes assets of major conglomerate

Most fake bomb calls that beset Russia coming from Syria

Russian security agency says it busts IS suicide bomber cell

Russia shuts its embassy in Yemen, evacuates diplomats
The Latest: Putin warns US not to use force against N Korea
Multimedia
AP-GfK Poll Feb. 2009: Baseball and Performance- Enhancing Drugs
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice
Multimedia
Past Olympic Mascots

MOSCOW (AP) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin accused U.S. agencies of manipulating evidence from the main whistleblower on doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Putin said Thursday that former Moscow anti-doping laboratory director Grigory Rodchenkov - who is under witness protection after fleeing to the United States last year - is "under the control" of the American agencies, including the FBI.

Rodchenkov being in the United States "is not a positive for us, it's a negative. It means he's under the control of American special services," Putin said. "What are they doing with him there? Are they giving him some kind of substances so that he says what's required?"

Putin added that Rodchenkov should never have been appointed to run Moscow's anti-doping laboratory in the first place.

"It was a mistake on the part of those who did it, and I know who did it," he said, but didn't name names or say they should be punished.

Testimony from Rodchenkov played a key role in International Olympic Committee investigations which led last week to Russian athletes being required to compete under a neutral flag at the upcoming Pyeongchang Games.

Rodchenkov said he was ordered by the sports ministry to oversee steroid use by Russian athletes in many sports, and to cover up their doping by falsifying test results and swapping dirty samples for clean ones.

The IOC's decision to trust Rodchenkov's evidence is "nonsense," Putin said, portraying the scientist as mentally unstable and referring repeatedly to Russian criminal investigations against him.

The Russian government has denied it had any involvement in doping, particularly around the Sochi Olympics, which is seen as a key prestige project.

Russian officials have previously said they accept some drug use occurred, but on a much smaller scale than alleged, and that Rodchenkov tricked some clean Russian athletes into taking banned substances by claiming they were legitimate dietary supplements.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.