AP Radio AP Radio News:

Nov 1, 11:43 AM EDT

Russian gold medalist disqualified for Sochi Olympics doping


Olympics News
Russian gold medalist disqualified for Sochi Olympics doping

Winter Olympics secret for success? Working hard in summer

Olympic flame arrives in South Korea for 2018 Winter Games

5 things to know about Pyeongchang Winter Olympics next year

Pyeongchang gets Olympic flame ahead of 100-day relay

Britain has evacuation plans for 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics
Latest News
Lenin impersonator ekes out a living on edge of Red Square

Russian journalist joins ranks of presidential hopefuls

Russia's Putin condemns Soviet-era political repressions

Russian journalist thanks supporters after stabbing attack

Putin takes part in Russian military drills, fires missiles
Journalists expose the riches of Putin's distant relative
Multimedia
AP-GfK Poll Feb. 2009: Baseball and Performance- Enhancing Drugs
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice
Multimedia
Past Olympic Mascots

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) -- A Russian gold medalist at the 2014 Sochi Olympics has been disqualified using evidence from an investigation into a state-backed doping conspiracy.

The International Olympic Committee says cross-country skier Alexander Legkov, who won an individual gold medal and relay silver, has been disqualified from all his events in Sochi.

A second Russian cross-country skier who did not win a medal, Evgeniy Belov, has also been disqualified.

The IOC says both have been banned from attending any future Olympics.

They are the first Sochi Olympic cases to be judged without positive doping samples, but instead on evidence initially gathered by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren.

McLaren said there was a state-backed doping program in Sochi and that tainted urine samples were swapped for clean ones at the lab.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2017 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.