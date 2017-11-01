LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) -- A Russian gold medalist at the 2014 Sochi Olympics has been disqualified using evidence from an investigation into a state-backed doping conspiracy.

The International Olympic Committee says cross-country skier Alexander Legkov, who won an individual gold medal and relay silver, has been disqualified from all his events in Sochi.

A second Russian cross-country skier who did not win a medal, Evgeniy Belov, has also been disqualified.

The IOC says both have been banned from attending any future Olympics.

They are the first Sochi Olympic cases to be judged without positive doping samples, but instead on evidence initially gathered by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren.

McLaren said there was a state-backed doping program in Sochi and that tainted urine samples were swapped for clean ones at the lab.