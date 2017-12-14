AP Radio AP Radio News:

Dec 14, 6:23 PM EST

White out: Shaun White falls in Olympic halfpipe qualifier

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer

Olympics News
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) -- Shaun White fell during the qualifying round of the Dew Tour and did not reach the final of the second Olympic qualifying event.

The two-time Olympic champion finished 14th on Thursday. He will have two events in January - in Snowmass and Mammoth Mountain - to secure his spot in the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Three men will make the U.S. Olympic halfpipe team based on their two best results from the four qualifying events. White finished third last week in Copper Mountain. Team coaches also have discretionary picks, making it unlikely White would be left out.

Snow was falling on the halfpipe through most of the morning, making it difficult to gather speed and traction to land the biggest tricks.

Ben Ferguson won the qualifying round with a score of 83.33. The finals are Friday.

