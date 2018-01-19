Mikaela Shiffrin often finds herself fixating on two thoughts that are completely detached from reality.

"I feel every single day, first of all, like I've never won a World Cup in my life," the Alpine ski racing star told The Associated Press. "And I feel like I'm never going to win again."

Really? She is, don't forget, an athlete who claimed the first five events she entered in 2018 , a record, before a third-place showing in a downhill Friday at Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. She has won eight of her past 10 races. This 22-year-old American, still presumably far closer to the start of her career than the end of it, regularly worries about no longer finishing first?

Well, yes.

"Each one of these race results," said Mike Day, her lead coach, "just gets stored away really quickly."

That, Shiffrin explains, is why she puts in all of the time and effort to stay on top. The extra ski runs - double sessions lasting four to five hours on each of four consecutive days during a recent "off week" - and the video studying - 30 minutes to 1