Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 7, 1:01 PM EST

USOC plan for Olympics unchanged despite ambassador's doubts

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Olympics News
USOC plan for Olympics unchanged despite ambassador's doubts

Russia PM: State will never admit "false" doping charges

Mascot designs for 2020 Tokyo Olympics shortlisted

Ovechkin hopes Russian hockey team participates in Olympics

IOC to offer Olympic medal ceremonies after Sochi appeals

The red Russian uniforms will be gone, but not the athletes
Multimedia
Past Olympic Mascots

The U.S. Olympic Committee still plans on bringing teams to the Pyeongchang Games in February despite U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley casting doubt on U.S. participation.

In an interview Wednesday with Fox News Channel, Haley was asked if it's an open question about whether the U.S. team will compete at the Olympics in South Korea, given the tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

"There's an open question," she said. "I have not heard anything about that. But I do know that in the talks that we have, whether it's Jerusalem, whether it's North Korea, it's always about, how do we do protect the U.S. citizens in the area."

USOC spokesman Mark Jones released a statement Thursday in response, saying the committee had not had any discussions, either internally or with government officials, about the possibility of not taking teams to next year's Olympics.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.