Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 21, 5:51 AM EDT

WADA offer to help investigate doping ignored by Russia

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

Olympics News
WADA offer to help investigate doping ignored by Russia

Milan, Turin discussing possible 2026 Olympic bid with CONI

Putin orders Russian diplomats to seek doping rule changes

Column: Another victim of Russian doping bites the dust

South Korean ski federation bans 2 moguls skiers for life

Evictees from SKorea's 1st Olympics recall harsh clearings
Latest News
Balkans tour by Russian bikers loyal to Putin stirs unease

The Latest: Trump expects meeting with Putin fairly soon

Trump calls Putin to congratulate him on re-election

Russian opposition leader Navalny seeks brother's release

UK is infused with Russian money, making a crackdown hard
After huge win, will Putin try to stay in power for life?
Multimedia
AP-GfK Poll Feb. 2009: Baseball and Performance- Enhancing Drugs
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice
Multimedia
Past Olympic Mascots

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) -- The World Anti-Doping Agency says it is frustrated with trying to work with a Russian panel set up to investigate cheating.

WADA president Craig Reedie says four letters have gone unanswered and "our offer has fallen on deaf ears."

WADA officials want to join the Russian committee visiting the Moscow testing laboratory at the heart of state-backed doping. Giving WADA access to samples sealed in storage by Russia is a key point to re-accrediting the national anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA. It was suspended in 2015 when WADA investigators detailed doping in Russian track and field.

Reedie tells an anti-doping conference that WADA wants to bring Russia "back in from the cold." However, "it's a pity it's taking so long for Russian authorities to make it happen.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.