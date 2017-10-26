Eagle Herald











Oct 26, 8:19 AM EDT

Shyamalan's 'Glass,' to film in shuttered mental hospital


ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- An empty Pennsylvania mental hospital will be full when M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming film "Glass" starts shooting there next week.

The film, starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy is the final chapter in a superhero trilogy that also includes 2000's "Unbreakable" and last year's surprise hit, "Split."

The stars and others are expected to film at the former Allentown State Hospital starting Monday. Sharon Pinkenson, director of the Greater Philadelphia Film Office, says the set will be closed so stargazers won't have a chance to see the cast.

Shyamalan, who was raised in Lower Merion Township, began filming earlier this month in other locations in Philadelphia.

The Allentown State Hospital filming is expected to last for a few weeks. The hospital was built in 1912 and closed in 2010.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.