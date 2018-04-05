Eagle Herald











Apr 5, 6:13 PM EDT

Ruffalo: Hulk role shows positive, negative faces of anger

AP Photo
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Phoenix, Ramsay improvise a blistering and brutal thriller

Ruffalo: Hulk role shows positive, negative faces of anger

Son of Sean Penn and Robin Wright arrested in Nebraska

'Miracle Season' cast says it highlights female empowerment

Bollywood star Salman Khan gets 5 years for poaching deer
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Avengers star Mark Ruffalo said Thursday that his dual roles as Dr. Bruce Banner and the Hulk in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" cleverly reflects the duality of anger.

"Our anger can open us to outrage, or anger can open us to do great things for people. Anger can be a positive motivating force," he told reporters Thursday while in Mexico City to promote the movie, which is set to open April 27.

In the film, Hulk joins with Iron Man, The Black Widow, Thor and Black Panther to fight the villain Thanos.

"Marvel is very clever to realize that the Hulk force can be used for positive but also for destructive (ends). It can get out of control," said Ruffalo, who had the lead role in the Academy Award-winning film "Spotlight."

Ruffalo, who is known for supporting social justice causes, added, "Anger just by itself isn't always the best way to approach something, but it is a powerful emotion when you couple it with outrage or on injustice. It is very powerful."

"It really taps into a deep site in our psyche that we relate to the Hulk and Banner so much because all of us have lost control over anger," he said.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.