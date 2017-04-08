MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) -- A vessel has been attacked and possibly boarded off the coast of war-ravaged Yemen, a piracy watchdog said late Saturday.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations watchdog said on its website it had received a report from a vessel under attack. It gave no details.

The attack comes after Somali pirates hijacked at least two vessels with foreign crews in recent weeks, marking a return of the threat after several years. The waters off Somalia and Yemen are part of a crucial global trade route.

Graeme Gibbon Brooks, the CEO of the British firm Dryad Maritime, said security officials believed the vessel in this latest incident to be a bulk carrier.

The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, which oversees regional anti-piracy efforts from Bahrain, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The European Union anti-piracy mission off Somalia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former director of the anti-piracy agency in Somalia's northeastern semiautonomous state of Puntland, Abdirizak Mohamed Ahmed, said he had received information about the hijacking of a ship but could not give further details.

Earlier this month, officials said Somali pirates had seized a small boat and its 11 Indian crew members as the vessel passed through the narrow channel between Yemen's Socotra Island and Somalia's coast.

In March, Somali pirates hijacked a Comoros-flagged oil tanker, marking the first such seizure of a large commercial vessel since 2012. They later released the vessel and its Sri Lankan crew without conditions.

Pirates later seized a fishing trawler, which Somali authorities warned could be used for further piracy.

Piracy off Somalia's coast was once a serious threat to the global shipping industry. It has lessened in recent years after an international effort to patrol near the country, whose weak central government has been trying to assert itself after a quarter-century of conflict. In December, NATO ended its anti-piracy mission off Somalia's waters.

But frustrations have been rising among Somali fishermen, including former pirates, at what they say are foreign fishermen illegally fishing in local waters.

Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.