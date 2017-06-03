EPSOM, England (AP) -- Wings of Eagles rallied to win the English Derby at 40-1 odds, giving trainer Aidan O'Brien his sixth victory in the race and Queen Elizabeth among the spectators on Saturday.

Wings of Eagles came from second-to-last in an 18-horse field to win by three-quarters of a length under little-known jockey Padraig Beggy, who earned his first Derby win.

Cliffs of Moher was second, while 7-2 favorite Cracksman was another neck back in third in the 1 ½-mile race at Epsom Downs.

Wings of Eagles ran the distance in 2:33.02 on turf.

Cracksman and Eminent are two offspring of undefeated Frankel. Eminent finished fourth.

O'Brien saddled six horses. He has won the Derby four times in the last six years.