The Latest: Francis arrives at Cairo venue to hold mass

CAIRO (AP) -- The Latest on Pope Francis' visit to Egypt (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Pope Francis has arrived at a military run stadium in an eastern Cairo suburb to lead Mass on his second day of a historic visit to Egypt.

The Catholic pontiff arrived in a simple blue Fiat, with his window rolled down, a contrast to the tight security in place for his two-day visit.

Organizers say some 25,000 Egyptian Catholics are attending the Mass. Many of them held yellow balloons, the color of the Vatican's flag.

Others waved the yellow-and-white Vatican flags as he rode in an open-roofed golf cart around the stadium after his arrival.

The pope's visit is primarily aimed at forging a united Christian-Islamic front against religious militancy.

Catholics are a tiny minority of Egypt's estimated nine million Christians, who are mostly Orthodox.

---

9 a.m.

Security is exceptionally tight around Cairo and the sports stadium where Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for Egypt's tiny Catholic community.

Both uniformed and plain-clothed police were stationed every meter (yard) or so along Francis' motorcade route on Saturday, and cars and taxis were prevented from stopping. At the stadium, police used metal detectors to check vehicles for explosives. Others stood guard, some on rooftops, their faces covered.

Francis decided to forego the bullet-proof "popemobile" that his predecessors used on foreign trips and drove through Cairo in a simple Fiat. Once in the stadium he plans to greet the crowd in an open golf cart, a reflection of his desire to be close to his flock.

The Air Defense Stadium is part of the defense ministry's sports village.

--

7:30 a.m.

Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for Egypt's tiny Catholic community and meet with its priests and seminarians before returning to Rome.

Local media reports say at least 25,000 are expected at Saturday's Mass in Cairo, which comes on the second day of Francis' two-day trip to the Arab world's most populous country

Francis on Friday urged Egypt's Muslim leaders teach a rejection of violence in God's name during the delicate visit and he strongly backed its uncompromising crackdown on political Islam and militancy.

His main event was a landmark visit to Cairo's Al-Azhar, the revered, 1,000-year-old seat of Sunni Islam learning that trains clerics and scholars from around the world. He also met with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.









