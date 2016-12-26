Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 26, 7:42 AM EST

Frenchman sets round-the-world sailing record: 49 days

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Latest News
Protesting Uber drivers disrupt access to Paris airport

Seeing Berlin attacked, Nice relives truck rampage horror

French military chief: New threats require more spending

IMF board: Lagarde will remain as chief despite conviction

France's Vivendi buying 30 percent of Berlusconi's Mediaset

PARIS (AP) -- A little over 49 days - that's all it took Frenchman Thomas Coville to sail around the world alone, to set what French officials say is a new world record.

Coville sailed into the Brittany port of Brest on Monday on his Sodebo trimaran. He rejoined his family, weeping with joy, thanked his support crews and showered the seas with champagne.

His round-the-world journey, starting from an island in the English Channel, took 49 days, 3 hours, 7 minutes and 38 seconds, according to his website.

It was Coville's third attempt to beat the previous record of 57 days held by Frenchman Francis Joyon since 2008. The record before that, of 71 days, had been held by British sailor Ellen MacArthur.

Joyon, in a statement, was among those congratulating Coville.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.