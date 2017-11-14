The sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein that rocked Hollywood and sparked a flurry of allegations in other American industries, as well as the political arena, are reaching far beyond U.S. borders. Emboldened by the women, and men, who have spoken up, the "Weinstein Effect" is rippling across the globe.

Nearly half of the "#metoo" mentions since the movement has been launched have come from outside the U.S., and decades-old accusations have led to the downfall of some of those countries' most powerful men. Here's a look at where the fallout - and the falls - have reverberated most strongly, from the United Kingdom and Israel to India and Peru.

UNITED KINGDOM

In the immediate aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein revelations, the British government led by Prime Minister Theresa May has been rocked by a series of harassment allegations that have led to one high-level resignation - that of Defense Secretary Michael Fallon- and threatened the position of First Secretary of State Damian Green, a vital ally of the prime minister.

The accusations have come from parliamentary researchers, staff and journalists. Some have said the political parties involved failed to take action and actively discouraged victims from going to police. Claims range from unwanted touching - a hand placed on a journalist's knee, for example - to allegations of rape. At least one case involving a legislator has been referred to police for possible prosecution, with the details kept private.

Green, the prime minister's chief aide and a de facto deputy prime minister, was accused by a young Conservative Party activist of inappropriate touching and text messages and a former senior policeman says "extreme" pornography was found on a computer in Green's office in 2008 - which Green denies and calls a political smear.

The scandal has spread beyond Cabinet ranks to snare a number of members of Parliament and also politicians in Scotland and in Wales, where Labour Party legislator Carl Sargeant is believed to have taken his own life after harassment allegations cost him his government post. His grieving family said he was never even told the nature of the allegations against him.

The prime minister and the leaders of the main opposition parties have agreed to set up a new grievance procedure for people working in Parliament to make it easier to report sexual harassment.

London was also for many years a base for actor Kevin Spacey, who served as artistic director of the Old Vic theater from 2004 until 2015. The allegations of sexual harassment that have surfaced in recent weeks, including some during his tenure at the Old Vic, have cast a pall over his tenure.

ISRAEL

The floodgates opened in Israel earlier this month when, during a TV panel discussion about the harassment in Hollywood, Channel 10 journalist Oshrat Kotler revealed that Israeli media mogul and International Olympic Committee member Alex Gilady had made an "indecent" proposal to her during a job interview 25 years ago. Haaretz columnist Neri Livneh then added that Gilady exposed himself to her during a 1999 business meeting at his home. Two other women later came forward saying Gilady had raped them.

He denied the rape accusations, said he doesn't recall the Kotler incident but said Livneh's claim was "mainly correct" and apologized. As a result, the 74-year-old Gilady, a former sports executive at NBC, stepped down as president of the local Keshet broadcasting company he founded. The IOC also said it is looking into the allegations.

Then veteran Israeli media personality Gabi Gazit addressed the allegations dismissively on his daily radio show, prompting Dana Weiss - another prominent local TV journalist - to accuse him of just such behavior. Weiss said Gazit had randomly kissed her on the mouth during chance encounters in TV studios. Gazit denied the accusations but three other woman have come forward with similar stories and he was forced to take leave from his show.