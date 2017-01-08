LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) -- The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation has allowed four Russians to resume competing even though they are under investigation for alleged doping rule breaches at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The IBSF had issued provisional suspensions to the four, including Olympic gold medalist Alexander Tretyakov, on Dec. 30 after the International Olympic Committee opened an investigation into apparent tampering with drug test samples.

However, the IBSF now says it held a hearing Tuesday that found there is "not (yet) sufficient evidence" to justify provisional suspensions, which keep athletes out of competition for the duration of a doping investigation.

The IBSF says its ruling doesn't affect the ongoing IOC investigation and adds there is enough evidence of wrongdoing for that inquiry to continue.