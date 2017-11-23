The two Russians who had their medals from the Sochi Games stripped because of doping have been barred from competing in World Cup races, at least temporarily.

It's the latest sanction against Aleksandr Tretiakov and Elena Nikitina, who had their medals - gold for Tretiakov, bronze for Nikitina - taken away Wednesday after it was determined they were part of Russia's state-sponsored doping program at the 2014 Olympics. They have already been banned from future Olympics, and now may have no place to slide.

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation handed down the suspensions Thursday, effective immediately. Tretiakov and Nikitina were both planning to compete in World Cup races at Whistler, British Columbia, this weekend.

In all, four Russians have been suspended by the IBSF. Along with Tretiakov and Nikitina, Mariia Orlova and Olga Potylitsyna - who have been racing on the lesser-tier Intercontinental Cup Circuit this season - were also banned, just as they were by the IOC. All four are expected to appeal, and the IBSF said they will be entitled to a hearing if that happens.

"Sport is all about who's the best on that day and if anything compromises that, like the situations in Sochi, it taints everything and kind of undermines the fundamental belief in the system and the competition itself," said USA Bobsled and Skeleton CEO Darrin Steele, also is a vice president with the IBSF. "This is kind of righting the ship."

The IBSF's decision is a strong one and is in stark contrast to one made by the International Ski Federation, which is allowing Russian cross-country skiers who were found guilty of doping at the Sochi Olympics to compete in World Cup events this weekend. The FIS wants to see detailed reasons why the IOC disciplinary panel reached its decisions about the Russian athletes.

The IBSF isn't waiting.

"I understand that it was a difference of culture and that the Russians don't believe they did anything wrong," U.S. women's skeleton veteran Katie Uhlaender said after the IOC decision to strip the medals and issue the Olympic bans was announced Wednesday. "But this was the only way to fix it."

Uhlaender will be promoted to the bronze medal spot once Nikitina, as the IOC has ordered, surrenders what had been her bronze from Sochi and the IBSF updates the results. Tretiakov was the men's gold-medalist; the revised order of finish for that event will now have Latvia's Martins Dukurs getting gold, Matt Antoine of the U.S. bumped up to silver and Latvia's Tomass Dukurs, Martins' brother, will become the bronze medalist.

Uhlaender, who was fourth, will soon officially be third behind gold medalist Lizzy Yarnold of Britain and silver medalist Noelle Pikus-Pace of the U.S.

Sliders have lauded the IOC for doing the right thing, though noted that racers like Uhlaender and Tomass Dukurs - even once they have medals in hand - will never be able to replicate the moment on a podium that they should have had in Sochi.

"Having the physical medal's cool, but most of it in my opinion is the experience of everything that happens," Antoine said. "That's what you cherish the most."

Not having the top Russians on the World Cup circuit figures to have a major impact on the points standings.

Nikitina was the World Cup women's points leader after the first two races of the season, and was coming off a victory last weekend in Park City, Utah. Tretiakov was fourth so far in the men's standings, including a bronze at the season-opening race in Lake Placid, New York.