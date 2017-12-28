BORMIO, Italy (AP) -- Dominik Paris dominated on home snow in a World Cup downhill Thursday to end the season-long podium drought for Italy's men's team.

Paris won by a slim 0.04-second margin ahead of Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway on the demanding Stelvio course, which was softer than usual due to heavy snowfall a day earlier.

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway finished third, 0.17 seconds behind.

It was the ninth career win and second in Bormio for Paris, a muscular skier who has also claimed the feared downhill in Kitzbuehel, Austria, twice.

The start of the race was delayed for 45 minutes while course workers finished clearing the 40 centimeters (16 inches) of snow that fell on the piste Wednesday.

The circuit returned to Bormio after a three-year absence.