KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg won her second straight giant slalom Saturday by edging Mikaela Shiffrin, the World Cup overall leader who was skiing in the state where she attended school and was urged on by a roaring crowd.

Rebensburg, a 2010 Olympic gold medalist in the giant slalom, won the discipline's first race of the season last month at Soelden, Austria. She now trails Shiffrin in the overall race by just five points.

She finished two runs on Killington's Superstar trail in 1 minute, 57.63 seconds, with Shiffrin 0.67 back. Manuela Moelgg of Italy held on for third, 1.49 seconds off the lead.

The race took place in front of about 18,000 fans. Organizers believe it was the largest crowd to watch a women's World Cup race.

And what a race they saw. The second run turned into a stirring duel, with the last four skiers each taking over the top spot.

Moelgg had been third after the first run and went into the lead with a strong run. Then Shiffrin took her turn. She is a product of Burke Mountain Academy in northern Vermont and was greeted with thunderous cheers as she left the gate. The noise followed her all the way down the course. She had a great run and wound up 0.82 seconds ahead of Moelgg.

But the day belonged to Vebensburg, who had a superlative second run despite what she described as a big mistake at the top of the course. She said she was surprised she came out on top, and by the margin of victory.

"Sometimes when you make a mistake, you know you have to charge, to go 100 percent," Rebensburg said. "Sometimes mistakes can make you faster."

Stephanie Brunner of Austria was fourth in 1:59.28 and Federica Brignone of Italy was fifth in 1:59.38. Tessa Worley of France, the giant slalom winner at Killington last season - the first World Cup race held at the resort - was sixth.

The sunny skies that greeted the racers for the first run gave way to thick clouds as the second run progressed. It was spitting rain by the time the last skiers took to the course. The overcast made it difficult to see, what racers call flat light conditions.

Rebensburg said she was praying that it wouldn't start raining hard before she got out of the gate.

"We train in all kinds of weather, on all kinds of snow," she said. "We know how to handle it. When you're in good shape, it really doesn't matter."

Rebensburg was surprised by the many fans and said Killington is building a great reputation with the skiers.

"The crowd cheers for everyone," she said. "And this just a well-organized event. The good conditions make it possible for us to have a really good race, and race at the highest level."

The World Cup circuit returned to Killington and Vermont this year after a successful weekend of racing in 2016.

"East Coast fans are just incredible," Shiffrin said. She mentioned a message she'd received from a fan before Saturday's race. "It said, 'We're not here to watch you win, we're here to support you.'"

The race began with a moment of silence for David Poisson, the French skier who was killed while training in Canada on Nov. 13.