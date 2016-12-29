Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 29, 2:01 PM EST

US skier Shiffrin wins slalom for 3rd WCup win in 3 days

By ERIC WILLEMSEN
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta

Latest News
US skier Shiffrin wins slalom for 3rd WCup win in 3 days

US coach: Bode Miller aiming to race next season at age 40

American skier Shiffrin takes 2nd World Cup GS win in 2 days

2 off-duty firefighters help save man during Patriots game

Former UFC fighter arrest for aggravated assault, battery

US ski racers produce nude calendar to help raise funds

Hirscher matches Tomba with 4th GS win in Alta Badia

Nyman is in a festive mood with a podium and baby on the way
Latest Worldcup Stories
US skier Shiffrin wins slalom for 3rd WCup win in 3 days

US coach: Bode Miller aiming to race next season at age 40

American skier Shiffrin takes 2nd World Cup GS win in 2 days

Hirscher matches Tomba with 4th GS win in Alta Badia

Nyman is in a festive mood with a podium and baby on the way

New faces breaking through on women's World Cup ski circuit

'Attacking Vikings' maintain dominance; Jansrud wins super-G
PHOTO GALLERY
AP Photo

Latest World Cup pictures
Multimedia
Timeline on World Cup Violence

SEMMERING, Austria (AP) -- For once, even Olympic slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin couldn't believe what she had just achieved.

The American reacted by holding her right hand to her mouth in surprise after a spectacular final run in front of 13,500 spectators secured victory in a World Cup night slalom on Thursday.

Shiffrin managed to overcome several mistakes and a 0.33-second deficit at the last split time to produce a resounding winning margin of 0.64 seconds.

To make things even sweeter, it was her third World Cup triumph in as many days.

Enjoying a slim opening-run lead, Shiffrin comfortably beat Veronika Velez Zuzulova of Slovakia, while Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was 1.54 seconds back in third.

After winning two giant slaloms the previous days, Shiffrin continued her dominance in slalom by landing her 23th career win in the discipline.

She has won all 12 World Cup slaloms she competed in since February 2015, having sat out five races with a right knee injury last season. That two-month layoff also cost her the season title in slalom, which she had won the previous three years.

With Thursday's win, Shiffrin extended her lead in the overall standings to 215 points over defending champion Lara Gut of Switzerland, who usually doesn't compete in slaloms.

Shiffrin had been far from clean in her opening run. She came close to missing a gate twice and was 0.1 off the lead before finding enough speed in the bottom section to beat Velez Zuzulova by 0.09.

"I think I fought harder than any other run I've ever skied in slalom," Shiffrin said after first run while she asked for a chair to sit down while waiting in front of the leaderboard.

Shiffrin's feat of winning three races in three days is not unique. Lindsey Vonn has managed it on four occasions - at Haus im Ennstal in 2010, and at Lake Louise in 2011, 2012 and 2015.

Austrian great Annemarie Moser-Proell even won four races in three days in Grindelwald, Switzerland, in Jan. 1975. Those races included a combined event, with the downhill portion also counting as a separate race.

Her 26th career win puts Shiffrin in shared 12th position - with Michela Figini of Switzerland and Tina Maze of Slovenia - on the all-time women's race winners list, but leaves her still 50 wins short of Vonn's record.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.