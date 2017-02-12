Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 12, 6:19 AM EST

Ilka Stuhec is downhill world champion; Lindsey Vonn 3rd

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati

Latest News
Ilka Stuhec is downhill world champion; Lindsey Vonn 3rd

Shiffrin favored for prized World Cup title after Gut crash

Holdener leads Swiss 1-2 in combined at worlds; Vonn 5th

Erik Guay wins super-G world title as Canada outduels Norway

Vonn cautious in downhill practice; Stuhec posts best time

Kenyan skier Simader on fast track to 2018 Olympic downhill

Vonn skis out, Schmidhofer wins super-G at ski worlds

Inquirer writer Lyon keeps working with Alzheimer's
Multimedia
Timeline on World Cup Violence

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) -- Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia is the new world champion in downhill while Lindsey Vonn took bronze trying to regain a title she last won in 2009.

Stuhec confirmed her status as pre-race favorite, finishing 0.40 seconds clear of surprise silver medalist Stephanie Venier of Austria.

Vonn was 0.45 behind Stuhec, who led at all but one time check and clocked the fastest speed of 125.6 kph (78 mph).

In a breakout season, the 26-year-old Stuhec started by winning three straight World Cup downhills while Vonn recovered from breaking her right upper arm in November.

Still, Vonn set one world championships record. The 32-year-old American became the oldest female medalist.

She now has four career medals in worlds downhills, but just one gold.

The result was provisional as low-ranked skiers raced.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.