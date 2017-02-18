ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) -- Two-time defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin took a clear lead in the slalom first run at the ski world championships on Saturday.

The 21-year-old American, who is unbeaten at major championships in her specialist event, was 0.38 seconds faster than Wendy Holdener of Switzerland.

Third-placed Veronika Velez Zuzulova of Slovakia had 0.59 to make up in the afternoon second run.

Shiffrin won five of seven World Cup slaloms this season, and three times had Holdener and Velez Zuzulova on the podium with her.

In bright sunshine and cold temperatures, Shiffrin wore the No. 1 bib and got first use of a firm snow surface. She excelled down the first half of a relatively flat course.

Shiffrin already took silver in giant slalom at St. Moritz, and Holdener won the combined event.

Velez Zuzulova has a silver from the team event. The four-skier Slovakian team included Petra Vlhova, who was fourth fastest Saturday, trailing Shiffrin by 0.76.

Frida Hansdotter, the 2015 worlds silver medalist behind Shiffrin at Vail-Beaver Creek, Colorado, was 0.77 back in fifth.

While the women raced on the main hill, more than 100 lower-ranked men were competing in a qualifying race at nearby Zuoz to enter the slalom medal race lineup on Sunday.

They included Ivica Kostelic, the 2003 world champion at St. Moritz. The 37-year-old Croat was well set to qualify, placing 16th fastest in the first run, 1.65 behind the leader.

