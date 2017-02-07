Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 7, 7:31 AM EST

Vonn skis out, Schmidhofer wins super-G at ski worlds

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) -- Austrian skier Nicole Schmidhofer won gold Tuesday at the world championships in the super-G, a race which Lindsey Vonn failed to finish.

Vonn took a too-straight line and went off the course midway down the Corviglia course.

The 27-year-old Schmidhofer had only had one runner-up finish since joining the World Cup circuit in 2007, and even that super-G result was four years ago.

Schmidhofer leaned back and screamed after crossing the line and seeing she was 0.33 seconds faster than second-place Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein.

Pre-race favorite Lara Gut of Switzerland, starting immediately before Schmidhofer, was third, 0.36 behind.

Gut slumped in the finish area and shook her head after seeing she trailed then-leader Weirather's time.

