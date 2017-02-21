Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 21, 11:40 AM EST

Soccer star Abby Wambach gets engaged to Christian writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Retired U.S. soccer star Abby Wambach has announced her engagement to Christian writer Glennon Doyle Melton.

Melton posted a photo of two hands flashing diamond rings on Facebook Saturday with the note, "Abby and I decided to hold hands forever. Love Wins."

Wambach posted the same photo on Instagram on Sunday . She writes in the caption: "Happy."

Wambach announced last year that she was getting divorced from Sarah Huffman after three years of marriage.

Melton wrote on her Momastery blog in August that she was separating from her husband.

In addition to her blog, Melton has written a pair of best-selling memoirs.

