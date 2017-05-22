Eagle Herald











May 22, 4:31 AM EDT

The Black Eyed Peas to be Champions League final warm-up act

AP Photo
AP Photo/Daniel Tejedor

NYON, Switzerland (AP) -- The Black Eyed Peas will perform on the field before Real Madrid plays Juventus in the Champions League final.

UEFA announced the warm-up act Monday for the match on June 3 at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

It is the second year the game will kick off after a concert. A performance by Alicia Keys meant the Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid final last year started four minutes late at the San Siro in Milan.

The Champions League final typically draws an average global television audience of at least 160 million.

