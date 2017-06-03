CARDIFF, Wales (AP) -- The latest from the Champions League final (all times local):

---

10:15 a.m.

The Black Eyed Peas are promising an energetic show when they perform at the Champions League final.

The Grammy Award-winning eclectic hip-hop group will be entertaining the Cardiff stadium crowd just before Juventus and Real Madrid meet in the biggest club game in world soccer.

Black Eyed Peas member will.i.am promised "lots of energy."

Will.i.am told The Associated Press that "there's a lot of eyeballs, a lot of football fans and hopefully we can bring a lot of music fans to watch us too. So, unlike the Super Bowl and the World Cup, this is the second time we've had music at a UEFA opening ceremony, so we're happy to be number two."

Alicia Keys performed before last season's final in Milan.

Saturday's Champions League final is the first being played under a closed roof due to security fears that intensified in the wake of the Manchester Arena attack last month that killed 22 people.

Will.i.am said: "I try not to let fear govern where I go. I love this country and I will always."

---

6:30 a.m.

It's match day in Cardiff where Juventus and Real Madrid will face off in the Champions League final.

Madrid has featured in three finals in the past four seasons, winning in 2014 and 2016. Now, Madrid is looking to become the first team to retain a Champions League title and win a record-extending 12th European Cup.

Juventus is chasing its third title, having not won European soccer's top prize since 1996. The Italian side lost to Barcelona on its last visit to the final in 2015.

Ten of thousands of fans are descending on the Welsh capital for the match, with limited hotel capacity to accommodate them.

With a population of just 350,000, Cardiff is one of the smallest cities to host a Champions League final.