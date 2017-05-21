MADRID (AP) -- Real Madrid won the Spanish league for the first time in five years on Sunday, avoiding its worst title drought since the 1980s and keeping Barcelona from its third straight championship.

Zinedine Zidane's team secured its 33rd league title with a 2-0 win at Malaga with goals by Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

The last-round victory gave Madrid a three-point advantage over second-placed Barcelona, which rallied from two goals down to beat Eibar 4-2 at the Camp Nou.

Madrid entered the final weekend needing a draw to guarantee its first title since 2012.

Ronaldo put Madrid in control early in Malaga, entering the area and rounding the goalkeeper before finding the open net following a pass by Francisco "Isco" Alarcon two minutes into the match at the Rosaleda Stadium. It was his 14th goal in his last nine matches in all competitions.

Karim Benzema sealed the victory in the 55th minute off the rebound of a close-range shot by Sergio Ramos, securing Madrid its second league title in the last nine years.

Madrid hadn't gone five straight seasons without a league title since 1981-85. It will pursue its third Champions League title in four seasons in a final against Juventus in Cardiff on June 3.

It was the first league title for Zidane, the former France great who took over Madrid for his first head-coaching job less than 1