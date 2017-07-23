Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 23, 11:11 AM EDT

Chelsea apology to China for player's offensive online posts

AP Photo
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
Crane collapse kills 7, injures 2 in southern Chinese city

Explosion hits food shop in China, killing 2, injuring 55

China's 'intervention' not main culprit in US trade deficit

Detained student's mother: China police want "ransom"

UN rights chief says China must allow Liu Xia to move freely
Latest Soccer News
US survives biting incident, beats El Salvador 2-0, advances

Morris scores twice, US beats Martinique 3-2 in Gold Cup

Elias Hernandez leads Mexico past El Salvador 3-1
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

LONDON (AP) -- Chelsea apologized to China on Sunday for social media comments by Brazilian player Kenedy which it accepted "caused great offense and hurt the feelings" of the country during the Premier League champions' pre-season tour.

The 21-year-old Kenedy has been "strongly reprimanded and disciplined" for the Instagram posts, Chelsea said. The since-deleted messages featured a profanity relating to China and a message mocking a security guard he photographed.

"Even though he quickly deleted the messages and apologized, and the club also apologized via our Chinese social media channels, the damage had already been done," the London club said. "Chelsea Football Club once again solemnly and sincerely apologizes.

"Kenedy's actions were a mistake that he will learn greatly from. His behavior does not represent the entire team and does not align with the club's high expectations and strict requirements of its young players."

The messages were posted ahead of Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Arsenal in a friendly on Saturday in Beijing where Kenedy was jeered.

"Everyone at Chelsea Football Club has the utmost respect and admiration for China and loves our Chinese fans," Chelsea said. "It is because of this that the negative impact we have seen over the last two days has left us shocked and saddened. Once again, we sincerely apologize for the hurt caused to our Chinese fans as well as to the Chinese people."

On the next leg of Chelsea's tour of Asia, Antonio Conte's side plays Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in Singapore.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.