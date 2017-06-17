Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 17, 8:52 AM EDT

Germany team to wear black armbands in Helmut Kohl tribute

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jand Bauer

Latest Soccer News
Bradley's stunning early goal helps US to 1-1 tie at Mexico

Pulisic scores twice, US beats Trinidad 2-0 in qualifying

US out of Under-20 World Cup after 2-1 loss to Venezuela

Pulisic goal gives US 1-1 tie vs Venezuela in exhibition
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later
Multimedia
Timeline on World Cup Violence

SOCHI, Russia (AP) -- Germany's national soccer team will wear black armbands at the Confederations Cup opener following the death of former chancellor Helmut Kohl.

Kohl, who died on Friday at the age of 87, spearheaded the end of Germany's decades-long division into East and West. He led the country from 1982 to 1998, first for West Germany and then all of a unified Germany.

The German soccer federation asked FIFA to allow its players to honor Kohl when the team plays Australia in Sochi on Monday in the warm-up tournament for the 2018 World Cup.

FIFA confirmed to The Associated Press that it had authorized Germany's request to wear black armbands in its opening match of the group stage.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.