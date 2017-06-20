Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 20, 10:13 AM EDT

FIFA warns Mexico over discriminatory chants at Confed Cup

AP Photo
AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Latest Soccer News
Bradley's stunning early goal helps US to 1-1 tie at Mexico

Pulisic scores twice, US beats Trinidad 2-0 in qualifying
Interactive
Drug Lords' Aliases
Mexican cartels reaching farther into U.S.
Multimedia
Timeline on World Cup Violence

SOCHI, Russia (AP) -- FIFA has warned Mexico about the conduct of its fans after discriminatory chants at the Confederations Cup.

The homophobic abuse was heard during Mexico's opening game against Portugal in Kazan on Sunday despite FIFA warning on the eve of the World Cup warm-up tournament that there would be tighter monitoring of offensive incidents in stadiums.

FIFA says its disciplinary committee chairman Anin Yeboah "decided to impose a warning on the Mexican Football Federation for the misconduct of a small group of Mexican fans in relation to insulting and discriminatory chants."

Mexico has been sanctioned over gay slurs by fans in the current World Cup qualifying campaign.

Mexico plays New Zealand in its second Confederations Cup game on Wednesday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.