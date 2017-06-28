AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jun 28, 4:51 PM EDT

Chile crush Portugal on penalties to reach Confed Cup final

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

AP Photo
AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

KAZAN, Russia (AP) -- Claudio Bravo made three penalty saves as Chile defeated Portugal 3-0 in a penalty shootout to reach the Confederations Cup final on Wednesday.

Bravo, who missed the first two games because of injury, stopped penalties by Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani, sending Chile to its third straight international final after winning consecutive Copa America titles.

Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Alexis Sanchez all scored for Chile in the shootout.

The teams had drawn 0-0 after normal and extra time.

The result was justice for Chile, which had a strong penalty appeal turned down in extra time and then saw the ball hit the woodwork twice in a few seconds a few minutes later.

Chile and Portugal both came close in the first 10 minutes but there were few chances after that. Ronaldo was off-form for Portugal and Chile gradually took control.

Chile will play Germany or Mexico in Sunday's final in St. Petersburg.

