RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) -- Marco Polo del Nero was suspended Friday as the head of the Brazilian soccer confederation, a move that could bring him closer to facing trial in the United States on charges of racketeering and money laundering.

FIFA said Del Nero was under an ethics investigation and has been banned for 90 days from all soccer activities.

Del Nero fled Zurich in May 2015 when other FIFA colleagues were arrested. They included Jose Maria Marin, who was at the time the head of the Brazilian confederation, known as the CBF. Marin and two other South American soccer officials have been on trial in New York on the same charges that Del Nero could eventually face.

"As many Brazilians that love soccer, my hope is that he is banned for good," soccer great Romario - now a Brazilian federal senator - wrote on his Facebook page.

"Del Nero has already had his crimes exposed along those of other crooks like Jose Maria Marin, who is in jail in the United States, and (former CBF president) Ricardo Teixeira who is still on the loose in Brazil. They all used CBF to get illegally rich."

Del Nero has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

FIFA had failed to act officially on Del Nero until Friday, through FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been questioned openly about him in recent days.

Del Nero has not traveled from Brazil in the last several years, fearing arrest and extradition to the United States if he does. Brazil has an extradition treaty with the U.S., but seldom sends its own citizens abroad for trial.

Brazil's team is a strong favorite to win next year's World Cup in Russia, but many doubted Del Nero would travel to cheer on one of soccer's most storied teams.

---

Savarese reported from Sao Paulo.

---

Stephen Wade on Twitter: http://twitter.com/StephenWadeAP

His work can be found at: https://apnews.com/search/stephen%20wade