Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 15, 8:47 AM EST

FIFA suspends Brazilian soccer president Marco Polo del Nero

AP Photo
AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Latest Soccer News
Arsenal held 0-0 by West Ham, now 3 games without a win

Klopp rages again as Liverpool held 0-0 by West Brom

Tottenham back in top 4 with 2-0 victory over Brighton

Lukaku ends Premier League drought, United beats Bournemouth

Puel gets revenge on Southampton as Leicester wins 4-1

ZURICH (AP) -- FIFA has suspended Brazilian soccer federation president Marco Polo del Nero for 90 days while he is under an ethics investigation.

Del Nero has remained in power in Brazil despite being charged by American authorities with racketeering and money laundering in 2015.

FIFA says Del Nero has been provisionally banned from all soccer activities as formal ethics investigation proceedings are conducted.

Del Nero fled Zurich in May 2015 when FIFA colleagues were arrested, quit the executive committee of soccer's governing body after missing meetings and was then indicted in the United States in December 2015. He has not been extradited from Brazil to face the charges.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.