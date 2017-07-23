MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- El Salvador defender Henry Romero was suspended for his nation's next six competitive matches and midfielder Darwin Ceren for the next three, penalties announced three days after they bit American players during a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal.

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football said Saturday the discipline was issued by the Gold Cup disciplinary committee for "anti-sporting behavior."

Romero bit Jozy Altidore on the back of a shoulder and twisted a nipple during jostling at the goal line ahead of a corner kick in the second half of El Salvador's 2-0 loss in Philadelphia. Ceren bit Omar Gonzalez on the back of a shoulder.

Altidore was asked about the suspensions after he scored in the U.S. team's 2-0 semifinal victory over Costa Rica late Saturday night.

"Look, it's unfortunate. You don't wish bad on people," Altidore said. "But I'm sure he can tell you, it was a wild play and something I'm sure he's not proud of."