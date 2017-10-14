AP Radio AP Radio News:

Oct 14, 11:09 AM EDT

'Take a knee' comes to Germany through Hertha solidarity

By CIARAN FAHEY
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

BERLIN (AP) -- Hertha Berlin nodded to social struggles in the United States by kneeling before its Bundesliga game at home on Saturday.

Hertha's starting lineup linked arms and took a knee on the pitch, while coaching staff, officials and substitutes took a knee off it.

On Twitter, the Bundesliga club says, "Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility! For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore!"

The action was intended to show solidarity with NFL players who have been demonstrating against discrimination in the U.S. by kneeling, sitting or locking arms through the anthem before games.

Last year, former quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement, which has been harshly criticized by President Donald Trump.

