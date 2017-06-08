Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 8, 11:43 AM EDT

Shakespeare hired as permanent coach of Leicester


LEICESTER, England (AP) -- Leicester has hired Craig Shakespeare as the club's permanent manager on a three-year deal after his successful interim spell in charge of the 2015-16 Premier League champion.

Shakespeare replaced title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri in February on a short-term deal and won eight of his 16 games in all competitions, helping Leicester pull clear of the league's relegation zone.

