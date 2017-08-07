AP Radio AP Radio News:

Real Madrid, Man United fans face heatwave, 2,000 police


SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) -- Authorities in Macedonia say more than 2,000 police officers will be on duty for Tuesday's Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Manchester United, amid a heatwave in the Balkan country.

The winners of the Champions League and Europa League meet at the Philip II Arena after high temperatures are set to reach 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit).

Authorities have issued public health warnings, urging children and older people to avoid going outdoors at midday, while parts of the country were under a state of emergency due to large forest fires.

Former United player Cristiano Ronaldo is included on Real's roster, following a break to prepare for a court inquiry into his taxes.

United coach Jose Mourinho will face his former club.

