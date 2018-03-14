Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 14, 8:38 AM EDT

Tottenham apologizes for asking if women's place is in home


Latest Soccer News
Sevilla ousts Man United from Champions League with 2-1 win

Roma beats Shakhtar 1-0 to reach CL quarterfinals

Silva double earns title-chasing Man City 2-0 win at Stoke

Fiorentina wins emotional 1st match since Astori's death

Tottenham keeps EPL top-4 hopes on track despite Kane injury

LONDON (AP) -- Tottenham has apologized for asking whether "a woman's place is in the home" in an online survey sent to American fans.

The Premier League club blamed a third-party company, which included the question when asking fans how much they agreed with a series of statements.

Toward the end of the survey, fans were presented with "a woman's place is in the home" and asked if they "Definitely agree," ''Tend to agree," ''Neither agree nor disagree," ''Tend to disagree" and "Definitely disagree."

Tottenham says the "inclusion of this question in a club survey was wholly unacceptable and a regrettable oversight."

The north London club has removed the question from the survey and said "we sincerely apologize to anyone offended by its initial inclusion."

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.